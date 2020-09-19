Patricia Ayres
Patricia Ayres, our beautiful mother, age 86, peacefully passed on September 13, 2020, surrounded by family.
Patricia is survived by her children, Deborah Healy and her husband, John, of Petersburg, NY; William Ayres and his wife, Janine, of Andover, NJ; Sandra Polizzo and her husband, Carmine, of Montclair, NJ; and Susan Ayres of Ogdensburg, NJ. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Ayres; and her children, Kathy Ayres Caton and James Ayres.
Patricia was born on January 3, 1934 in Morristown, NJ, to parents Bertha and Allen Sinclair. She was employed at Beneficial Finance Company in Peapack, NJ before retiring in 2003. Patricia was a dedicated mother who cherished her children, 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Her great joy and the love of her life was her late husband Bill, and their time spent at their lifelong home in Andover, NJ. Pat enjoyed spending time with her mother and sisters, listening to country music and watching old movies. Pat always loved family gatherings and to honor her, the family will hold a private memorial at her favorite place…her home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
.