Patricia "Gail" (Greffe) Bednar
Patricia "Gail" Bednar (nee Greffe)

Boonton - Patricia "Gail" Bednar (nee Greffe), a proud lifelong Boonton, NJ "Boontonite", sadly passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Born in Morristown, NJ to Joseph and Margaret (Stiff) Greffe, Gail was resided for many years on Highland Avenue. She was the beloved secretary at Morris Catholic and then, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School for many years. Along with her husband, the late Richard Bednar, she was active in her community and loved her gardening.

In addition to her beloved husband, Richard, she was predeceased by her sons, Joseph and Kevin, and her two brothers.

Surviving are her devoted daughters, Lisa Evans and Kathleen Bednar. Eight adored grandchildren - Louis & Stephen Evans, Gabrielle, Michael, and Daniel Stitt, Rachael Cawley, and Kevin and Richard Bednar. Her daughter-in-law, Nicole Bednar, her sister-in-law, Sr. Joanne Bednar, and her brother-in-law, George Bednar. As well as many nieces and nephews and her cherished friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel school.

Arrangements are in care of the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home with visitation for family and close friends on Tuesday, June 23rd from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm (please wear facemasks and respect distance from others - visiting will be limited inside, so please be patient). A Funeral Mass will follow at Our Lady of the Mount Carmel by invitation only due to current restrictions.

Please visit codeymackeyfh.com to share a condolence or a memory with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
