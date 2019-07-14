|
|
Patricia D. Hiserodt
Denville - Patricia D. Hiserodt, 92, of Denville, passed away July 11, 2019. Family and friends are welcome to gather on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10-11 am at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main Street, Madison. A Funeral Mass for Patricia will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Thomas More, 4 Convent Road, Morristown. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Pat's name to . For a complete obituary, please visit www.danglerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record on July 14, 2019