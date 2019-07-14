Services
Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home
106 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-3232
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home
106 Main Street
Madison, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Thomas More
4 Convent Road
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hiserodt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia D. Hiserodt


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia D. Hiserodt Obituary
Patricia D. Hiserodt

Denville - Patricia D. Hiserodt, 92, of Denville, passed away July 11, 2019. Family and friends are welcome to gather on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10-11 am at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main Street, Madison. A Funeral Mass for Patricia will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Thomas More, 4 Convent Road, Morristown. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Pat's name to . For a complete obituary, please visit www.danglerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now