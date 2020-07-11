Patricia E. Carper
Mine Hill - Patricia E. Carper passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Care One Morris, Parsippany. She was 83 years of age.
Patricia was born in Dover and lived in Wharton, settling in Mine Hill.
Mrs. Carper worked for the Walmart Pharmacy in Ledgewood for over 25 years, retiring in 2015.
Patricia loved attending the various functions of the Mine Hill Seniors as well as their trips to many locations. She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed making her home perfect.
Predeceased by her daughter Kimberly at the age of 7.
Survived by her three sons; Bob Carper, Jr. and Scott Carper both of Denville. Dean Carper and his wife Sharon of Pocono Ranchland, PA. Three Grandchildren: Jan, Nicholas & Jessie. Also survived by her sister Bernice of FL.
Visitation will be held 2-4 & 6-8pm on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. Funeral services will be held 11am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com