Patricia E. Moran
Wharton - Patricia E. Moran (née Nietz) passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 with her family at her side. She was 89 years of age.
Patricia was born in Wharton, raised in Dover and lived in Victory Gardens from 1955 moving back to Wharton in 2005.
Mrs. Moran was the court clerk for County of Morris Superior Court for 12 years. She then worked as a title searcher for Morris Hills Abstract of Morristown, retiring in 1995.
She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Wharton and the Good Years Club of Mine Hill. She was also an avid bingo player.
Predeceased by her husband Robert in 1996 and her son Neal "Andy" in May of this year.
Survived by her children: C. Brent "Skip" and wife Shelley of Prescott, AZ., Carolyn Williams and husband Mark with whom she lived, Patrick "Rick" and wife Caryn of Mt. Olive & Nancy Sotomayor of Wharton. Also survived by 14 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 4-8pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 10am at St. Mary's Church, Wharton. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory to would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 23, 2019