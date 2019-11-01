Services
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
Patricia Eleanor White

Patricia Eleanor White

Boonton Township - Patricia Eleanor White, 85, of Boonton Township, NJ peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Jose) Concepcion and Barbara White, grandsons, Joseph and Ryan Concepcion, many relatives and lifelong friends.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 4 Church Road, Boonton Township, NJ 07005 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. Please view the full obituary at codeymackeyfh.com.

Please send flowers to the church or donations in her memory to the American
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
