Patricia Helen O'Rourke Morrison
Parsippany - Patricia Helen O'Rourke Morrison, of Parsippany, peacefully departed this life on April 9, 2020, eleven days shy of her 92ndbirthday. She died of natural causes unrelated to the current viral pandemic. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Morrison of Scarborough, ME, her son, William Morrison and daughter-in-law, Dr. Beth Serniak of Fort Collins, CO, her son, Patrick Morrison of Neshanic Station, NJ, her son, James Morrison and daughter-in-law, Mary O'Connor Morrison of Dingmans Ferry, PA, her son, Matthew Morrison and daughter-in-law, Dr. Marion Keckeissen Morrison of Raleigh, NC, her son, Mark Morrison and daughter-in-law, Lisa Schramm Morrison of Pipersville, PA, her son, John Morrison of Franklinton, NC, her son,Christopher Morrison and daughter-in-law, Joie de Marie Morrison of Metuchen, NJ. She is also survived by twenty-one grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband, William J. Morrison, and her son,Thomas Morrison of Parsippany, NJ, her sister, Ann O'Rourke of Point Lookout, NY, her sister, Rose Yunker of Point Lookout, NY, and her sister, Grace Bartnett of Bethlehem Township, NJ. Patricia was born in Manhattan, grew up in Astoria, NY and summered in Point Lookout, NY. After she and her husband married, they lived in Whitestone, NY, before moving to Andover, MA, then to Chicago, IL, then to West Caldwell, NJ, then on to Dallas, TX before moving to Parsippany in 1970. She was a graduate of Julia Richman HS and New York University. She was a long-time communicant of St. Virgil's Church in Morris Plains, NJ.
A Memorial Mass in her honor will be scheduled as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of time or money to a local Foodbank/Soup Kitchen or Catholic elementary school. Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.danglerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020