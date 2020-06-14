Patricia Lockhart
Patricia Lockhart

Patricia Lockhart passed peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. She shared 83 years of love with her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Mary's RC Church, 15 Myers Ave, Denville. Friends and relatives may visit beginning at 10 o'clock that morning at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville, NJ 07834.

Patricia was born to the late Peter and Frances Belmonte. She was one of nine children to bless the family. She worked for Provident Bank in Mt. Tabor for many years while raising her son Danny. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Church and had a deep faith. Pat was quite and kind, caring and extremely dedicated to her family. She was the proudest Mother and always wanted the best for Danny. She enjoyed taking drives, shopping and heading to the NJ Shore for some sun worshipping. Although we are saddened by her passing, we take comfort in knowing she is watching from above with love and guidance.

She leaves her son Danny Lockhart, siblings Barbara Boller, Gina Belmonte, Bobby Belmonte, Linda Van Pelt and Kathy Belmonte, and many dear friends and caretakers. Her siblings Peter, Lawrence and Gloria passed previously.




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 AM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Mary's RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
