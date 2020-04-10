|
|
Patricia Lorraine Holmquist
Roxbury Twp. - Patricia Lorraine Holmquist peacefully passed away on April 10, 2020 into the hands of the Lord due to natural causes.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always thought of others before herself.
Patricia is predeceased by her husband Carl Alan Holmquist in 1992.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Naimo and husband Stanley of Succasunna, NJ and her only grandson, Christopher Naimo.
Private services will be held. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020