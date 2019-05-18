|
Patricia M. Ranft
Denville - Patricia M. Ranft, Longtime Denville Business Owner, Neighbor & Friend
Patti Ranft (nee Ryan) passed peacefully at home on Friday, May 17th surrounded by her loving family. She shared 77 years of love and proud Irish heritage with all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 am St. Mary's Church, Denville. All are welcome to attend wearing Irish attire or colorful clothing. For complete obituary and further information, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record from May 18 to May 19, 2019