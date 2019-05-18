Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Denville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ranft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Ranft

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia M. Ranft Obituary
Patricia M. Ranft

Denville - Patricia M. Ranft, Longtime Denville Business Owner, Neighbor & Friend

Patti Ranft (nee Ryan) passed peacefully at home on Friday, May 17th surrounded by her loving family. She shared 77 years of love and proud Irish heritage with all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 am St. Mary's Church, Denville. All are welcome to attend wearing Irish attire or colorful clothing. For complete obituary and further information, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now