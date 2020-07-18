1/1
Patricia Maliff Derrick
Patricia Maliff Derrick

(February 4, 1943-July 8, 2020)

Pat vacated her theater seat here on earth and opted for a front row orchestra seat in heaven. She left us abruptly, without time for the curtain call we all desperately desire. She leaves 4 daughters: Donna (Erick), Darcy (Phil), Leslie (Ken), and Danielle; 8 grandchildren: Meghann, Jilliann, Andy, Tanya, Taylor, Matthew, Nicholas, and Ryan; and 4 great grandchildren: Zoey, Erick, Charlotte, and James. Her audience was full.

Pat was born in Morristown, New Jersey to Grace and John Maliff. She lived in Morris Plains, NJ for much of her early life, and she attended Morristown High School. She married and raised her oldest 3 daughters in Morris Plains. Pat was a preschool teacher, as well as a Sunday school teacher and Girl Scout leader. She relocated to Oak Park, California with her family in 1977. She continued to teach preschool until the arrival of her fourth daughter. She returned to full-time work as an insurance specialist, from which she retired in 2008.

Pat's life was spent with her family. She enjoyed camping and traveling. She loved any time spent at a beach. We have fond memories of traveling with "the herd" to El Capitán, Pismo Beach, Cape Cod, New Jersey, Chincoteague, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Pat loved a good adventure.

Her loss is deeply felt by the whole family. A private family service is planned in Virginia in August. Next year Pat's family will throw a final encore to celebrate her life! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Kennedy Center, a favorite venue of hers.




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
