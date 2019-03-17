|
|
Patricia McDonough Heady
Rockaway - Patricia McDonough Heady of Rockaway, NJ passed away on March 15, 2019, at the age of 84.
Patricia is survived by 3 daughters Terry Lyssikatos, Eileen Bird and Julie Swift, 1 son Raymond Heady, 9 grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, as well as countless nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and their families.
Visitation will be held on Monday March 18, 2019, from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at Norman Dean Funeral Home, 16 Righter Ave, Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. The Liturgy of Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at St Cecilia Church, 70 Church Street, Rockaway, NJ 07866 at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Rockaway Presbyterian Cemetery.
Memorial Donations can be made in her memory to American Diabetes by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2019