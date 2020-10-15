Patricia McVeigh Babos
October 29, 1925 to October 9, 2020
Patricia M. Babos, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 after a short illness in Vero Beach, Florida with her family a few weeks before her ninety-fifth birthday.
Patricia was born to Mildred Gahran and Donald McVeigh on October 29, 1925 in Staten Island, New York. She married Frank G. Babos on June 16, 1946 and settled first in Staten Island and then later moved to Morris Plains, New Jersey in 1952 where she raised their two children, Cynthia Babos Guerra and Michael F. Babos.
Pat was active in her community and St. Virgil's Church as well as enjoying her family. She was an avid bridge player regularly attending card parties at St. Virgil's or entertaining friends and neighbors for bridge afternoons. She enjoyed her grandchildren and being involved in their activities.
Pat is predeceased by her husband, Frank who passed away in 1993. Pat loved to travel and would often accompany her daughter's family of five on their adventures. Her unique expressions, special dishes, tricks of arithmetic, and card games have become part of the family's day-to-day traditions and will live on as they remember great times with Grandma.
Patricia is survived by her son Michael (Beth), daughter Cynthia (Paul), and her grandchildren: Matthew, Stephen and Christopher. Pat was a warm and caring parent, grandmother, and friend to everyone that knew her, and will be sorely missed by all.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, October 19th from 5-7pm at Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Avenue in Morristown, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 10am at St. Virgil's Church in Morris Plains. Interment will follow at the Gate of Heaven cemetery in East Hanover, NJ.
We are so grateful for your thoughts and prayers and understand that staying safe and healthy is a priority at this time. For condolences to the family please go to www.doylefh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) if you wish.