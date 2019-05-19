|
|
Patricia Neilan
- - Sheila Patricia Neilan (nee O'Neill) passed peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019. She shared 70 years of love and faith with her family. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 21st at 10 am at St. Mary's Church, Denville. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Friends and relatives may visit on Monday, May 20th from 4-7 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services. Donations in her name may be made to the good work of the Joey Bella Fund, 15 Myers Ave., Denville, NJ 07834. For complete obituary please go to www.normandean.com
And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019