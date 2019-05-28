|
Patricia S. Burkhardt
Landing - Patricia S. Burkhardt of Landing, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 73 years old. Pat was born on February 7, 1946 in Berkshire Valley, NJ to the late George and the late Helen (Duckworth) Kolar.
Mrs. Burkhardt was a cook manager employed by the Roxbury Board of Education for many years. She worked at the Nixon Elementary School and the Eisenhower Middle School and after retiring, Pat worked at Bottle King Liquors to keep busy. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and animals but most importantly, she loved spending time with her cherished family and many friends.
Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Donald, her devoted daughter, Dana, her sisters, Barbara Runion and Susan Ottati, her brother George Kolar, her grand-pups, Archie and Oliver, several nieces and nephews and many dear friends and neighbors.
As per her wishes, Pat's Life Celebration will include an informal Memorial Gathering on Sunday, June 2nd from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. For memorial donations, please consider the Visiting Nurse Association of Northern New Jersey (www.vnannj.org) or a local pet rescue of your choice.
For further information and to share a fond memory of Pat, please visit www.leberlakeside.com
Published in Daily Record on May 28, 2019