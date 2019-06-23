|
|
Patricia "Pat" Trimmer
Wharton - Patricia "Pat" Trimmer passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital/Denville. She was 79 years of age.
Pat was born in Dover and was a lifelong resident of Wharton.
Pat was an engineering secretary at Picatinny Arsenal from 1956 to 1962. She became a homemaker and raised her family, returning to work in 1980 as a Medical Secretary for Dover General Hospital and retiring in 2003.
She was a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Wharton Fire Department and the Wharton United Community Church at St. John's.
Predeceased by her husband Robert E. Trimmer, Sr. in 2014 and her parents; Chester Ritzer and Blanche (née Huff).
Survived by Four Sons:Robert, Jr. and wife Kim of Green Twp, Scott and wife Kim of Wharton, Matthew and wife Amy of Wharton, James and wife Christy of Wharton. Five Grandchildren:Nikki, Zoe, Ethan, Maddie and Kyleigh. One Great Grandson, Lucas. Two Sisters: Sally Yellinski of Ogdensburg, NJ and Deborah Finney of Beth Page, TN. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her grand dogs and grand cats.
A memorial service will be held 2pm on June 29th at the Wharton United Community Church at St. John's, 20 Church St., Wharton, NJ 07885. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory to Eleventh Hour Rescue, P.O. Box 218, Rockaway NJ 07866 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on June 23, 2019