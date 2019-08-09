|
|
Patrick J. Deming
Mine Hill - Patrick J. Deming, 69, of Mine Hill, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover. Born in Newark, formerly of Pequannock and has resided in Mine Hill for 44 years. Patrick served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Patrick graduated from County College of Morris and Ramapo College, earning degrees in Agriculture and Business. He then worked as an Engineer for Kearfott Guidance and Navigation, Woodland Park for 51 years.
He enjoyed farming, and tractors. Patrick was a life member of the Rough & Tumble Association, member of the American Legion Post #457, Tunkhannock, PA. He also loved going to Block Island since 1999.
He is survived by Phyllis his wife of 48 years; five children Suzanne Deming and her significant other Brian Schengrund of Washington, Patrick, Jr. of Stanhope, Steven and his wife Cheryl of Washington, Karyn Landis and her husband Gary of Succasunna and James and his wife Natalie of Hackettstown; eight grandchildren Johanna, Emily, Connor, Samantha, Amanda, Benjamin, Kaitlyn and Ellie. Also survived by three brothers Thomas and his wife Elaine of Towaco, Michael and his wife Karen of Auburn, NY and Robert and his wife Mary Beth of Highland Mills, NY; sister Rosemary Phalon and her husband Joseph of Pequannock. He is predeceased by his brother Francis Deming in 2001.
Visitation Monday, August 12, 2019, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 10:00AM at Sacred Heart Parish, Dover. Interment to follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Rough & Tumble Engineers Historical Association, in memory of Patrick Deming, P.O. Box 56, Parkesburg, PA 19365, (www.roughandtumble.org).
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 9, 2019