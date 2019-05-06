|
Patrick Joseph Harvey
Chester - Patrick Joseph Harvey, 84, of Chester NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2019 in Bethlehem, PA.
Born in Queens, NY, he was the son of Joseph and Margaret Gast Harvey.
Patrick was a chemist by education, working for Allied Chemical and Teneco Oil companies before starting his own business, Dynepco Inc in 1974. Patrick and his partners sold the business in 1997 and he retired to spend more time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
He was an active member of the St Lawrence Knights of Columbus for many years, running the scholarship program among other duties. In later years, he was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Ocean City Maryland, serving as vice-president and president. He has been a parishioner at St Lawrence the Martyr Church in Chester for 47 years.
He will be remembered by his family and friends for his easy-going, unassuming nature, his selflessness, his unending patience, his gentleness, his keen intellect, his wonderful sense of humor, his strong faith, his generosity, the grace with which he handled pain and adversity, his love of plaid, and most of all, his devotion to his family. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
His wife of 59 years, Theresa Harvey, passed away in 2016, but he is survived by his 5 children: Timothy Harvey and his wife Deirdre of Jamison, PA, Kevin Harvey and his wife Jill, of Lebanon Borough, Maureen Stimmel and her husband John of West Windsor, Colleen Horn and her husband Michael, of Macungie, PA, and Patricia Brown and her husband Brett, of Ladera Ranch, Calif. He was the adored grandfather of Lochlan, Ronan, Carys, Reilly, Theresa, Elizabeth, Grace, Kaitlin, Keely, Teagan, Theresa, Hailey, Jacqueline, Kevin, and Kathleen.
A celebration of Patrick's life will include a memorial gathering from 10:30am - 11:30am on Thursday, May 9 in the vestibule at St Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, 375 Main St in Chester, with a memorial Mass beginning at 11:30am at the church. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester. Arrangements are by the William J. Leber Funeral Home in Chester. For more information and to send online condolences, please visit www.leberfuneralhome. com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Food for the Poor Inc, 6401 Lyons Rd PO box 979004, Coconut Creek Fla, 33097-9004; Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School 357 Clermont Avenue, Brooklyn, New York; or to the Nazareth Home for Retired Priests, PO Box 635 Chester NJ 07930.
Published in Daily Record on May 6, 2019