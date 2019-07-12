Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Dover - Patrick McElwaine passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Dover. He was 60 years of age.

Patrick was born in Bethlehem, PA and lived his entire life in Dover. He loved watching tv and listening to his music. He also was an avid sports fan, the New York Yankees and New York Giants being his favored teams.

He was predeceased by his father Robert, brother Brian and sister Mary Ann Decker.

He is survived by his loving mother Dorothy of Dover, 2 brothers; Robert and his wife Nancy of Independence Twp. and Thomas and his wife Jo Ann of Long Valley. And many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 11am-1pm on Monday July 15, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held 1pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in Patrick's memory to MAPS (Morris Area Paratransit System), P.O. Box 900, Morristown, NJ 07960, would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 12, 2019
