Patrick Reaves was born in Dillon, S.C. on April 19, 1947 to the late Myrtle Weatherford Reaves and the late George W. Reaves. In 1961 he was blessed to become the son of John Both (who lives in Northport Florida) when his mother remarried. Pat lived the last 19 years in Flanders, NJ with his sister Brenda K Reaves and niece Cassandra Camille Reaves.
He was the uncle of the late Kenneth Tolan Weis of Flanders, NJ, the uncle and Godfather of the late Thomas Patrick Reaves and great uncle to his daughter Sienna Marie Reaves.
He was the brother of the late George Jackie Reaves of Myrtle Beach N.C. and uncle to his children Mike Reaves and wife Wendy of Hamer, SC and their children: Justin Reaves of Rock Hill, SC, Michael Reaves of Rowland, NC, and Jacqueline Reaves of the home; daughter: Sandra R. Mercer and husband Miles of Lumberton, NC their daughter: Anna Mercer of Lumberton, NC; daughter: Tina R. Wiggins and husband Keith and their daughter Makayla, their son Nick and his wife Tiffany and their children Luke and Nathan, all of Hamer, SC.
Pat Reaves was receiving rehabilitation at Care One Parsippany NJ where he contracted coronavirus. He was transported to St. Clare's hospital where he was diagnosed. He was removed from his ventilator in the afternoon of April 17, and died at 8:30 P.M.
He retired and closed his business where he managed celebrities and many fund raisers aiding the community and the Baldwin family.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Mercy Ships: To make a donation by mail, send a check to: PO Box 1930, Lindale, TX 75771 or online at :https://donate.mercyships.org This will go to Smile of a Child.
He will be buried at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge NJ next to his nephew Thomas Reaves. When it is safe, we will be celebrating his life with a memorial service at First Congregational Church in Chester, NJ. Officiants will be Pastor Layne A. Mershimer and Pastor Claire Gallagher.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020