Patrick W. Casey
Wharton - Patrick W. Casey passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 at the VNA Hospice at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover. He was 83 years of age.
Patrick was born in Wharton to the late William and Julia Casey, and lived his entire life in Wharton. He is a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He worked at Picatinny Arsenal, then retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Somerville. After retiring he worked at Schumacher Chevrolet in Denville for many years.
He was predeceased by his brother William Casey.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Sharon(Leek), 2 daughters; Beth Harland and her husband Andy of Franklin and Tara McCormick and her husband Patrick of Wharton, 3 granddaughters; Ashley, Kristine and Taylor and sister Joan Donnelly of Morris Plains.
Visitation will be held 4-7pm on Wednesday December 2, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held 10am on Thursday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover.
