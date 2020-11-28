1/
Patrick W. Casey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick W. Casey

Wharton - Patrick W. Casey passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 at the VNA Hospice at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover. He was 83 years of age.

Patrick was born in Wharton to the late William and Julia Casey, and lived his entire life in Wharton. He is a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He worked at Picatinny Arsenal, then retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Somerville. After retiring he worked at Schumacher Chevrolet in Denville for many years.

He was predeceased by his brother William Casey.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Sharon(Leek), 2 daughters; Beth Harland and her husband Andy of Franklin and Tara McCormick and her husband Patrick of Wharton, 3 granddaughters; Ashley, Kristine and Taylor and sister Joan Donnelly of Morris Plains.

Visitation will be held 4-7pm on Wednesday December 2, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held 10am on Thursday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover.

Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved