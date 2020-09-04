Paul Gerald & Anna A. Vitolo
Springfield Township - Paul Gerald Vitolo, 52, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Springfield Township after a courageous battle with addiction. Anna A. Vitolo, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Morris Hills Center in Morristown. Memorial Visitation will take place for both Anna and Paul on Anna's birthday, Saturday, September 12th from 10 - 12 pm with Service beginning at 11:45 am. Please visit www.normandean.com
to read each of their obituaries and to leave a condolence for their family.