Paul Gerald and Anna A. Vitolo
Paul Gerald & Anna A. Vitolo

Springfield Township - Paul Gerald Vitolo, 52, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Springfield Township after a courageous battle with addiction. Anna A. Vitolo, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Morris Hills Center in Morristown. Memorial Visitation will take place for both Anna and Paul on Anna's birthday, Saturday, September 12th from 10 - 12 pm with Service beginning at 11:45 am. Please visit www.normandean.com to read each of their obituaries and to leave a condolence for their family.




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
