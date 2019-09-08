|
|
Paul J. Kamage
Denville - Paul J. Kamage, 75, of Denville, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Public Visitation will be held on Mon., Sept. 9th from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tues., Sept. 10th at 10:30 am at Resurrection Parish, 651 Millbrook Avenue, Randolph, NJ. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 8, 2019