Paul J. Milone, Jr.
Tobyhanna, PA - Paul J. Milone, Jr. died on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Lehigh Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg. He was 85.
Born in Netcong, to the late Paul and Orsola Milone, he resided there for most of his life before moving to Tobyhanna, PA 20 years ago.
Mr. Milone, Jr. was a Steel Worker at McWilliams Forge Co. in Rockaway for 40 years, after which he worked at Shop Rite in Byram for 10 years, retiring in 1999.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Grace (Contessa); his three children: Paul J. Milone III, Terry Sanderson and Maryjo (John)Bozym all of Tobyhanna, PA; two sisters: Virginia Gaudioso of Morris Plains and Mary Chipoletti of Madison; five grandchildren: Jordan and Jarett (Staci) Wurzbach, Michael (Elise) Milone, and Josh (Nicole Zemcik) and Alyssa Bozym; and four great-grandchildren: Jacob and Jolene Wurzbach and Victoria and Olivia Milone; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be held on Monday, November 25 at 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, November 26 at 8:30AM from the funeral home to a funeral Mass at 9:30 AM at St. Michael's Church, 4 Church Street, Netcong. Interment following at Stanhope Union Cemetery. Condolence messages may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019