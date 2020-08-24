1/
Paul McGrath
Paul McGrath

Dover - Paul McGrath, 80, of Dover, died peacefully in the early morning hours of August 7. A long-time Dover resident, he was born in Forest City, PA, later moving to NJ with his parents Rose and Thomas and 10 siblings. Paul spent his childhood and adult life in Victory Gardens and Dover, where he met his wife Dorothy. They were married for 59 years.

Paul is survived by his wife, his daughter Maureen, son Troy, daughter-in-law Tatyana, and 3 granddaughters Nika, Kyra, and Stesha. He also leaves behind his sister Cora (Joe), brother Michael (Barbara), as well as numerous other siblings, nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Grayce Williams, and beloved dog Lucy.

Paul worked many years for Kelly Plumbing and Heating, then as a plumber for the Dover school system. He also served on the Dover Town Planning Board for 27 years, 11 of those as chairman.

He was a respected and much-loved little league coach, Victory Gardens fire chief, member of the Hilltop Club, as well as the Dover High School Seniors breakfast club. He was a long-standing active member of the Church of Christ in Randolph, where he was esteemed and loved.

Paul was a kind and gentle man, who loved, supported, and helped his family and friends unfailingly and unconditionally. He will be greatly missed by all. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic there will not be no public service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

