Paul R. Barrett
Dover - Paul R. Barrett of Dover, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2019. Paul was a lifelong resident of Dover. He retired in 2000 from Telcordia Technologies in Piscataway where he was employed as a Financial Executive for many years. Paul belonged to Grace United Methodist Church in Dover. He loved to travel internationally and especially loved to visit Paris. Paul also was an avid sports fan and his focus was always on his family. He is survived by Diane his wife of 46 years, his son Christopher and wife Suzanne of Rockaway, 5 grandchildren, Sydney, Owen, Dylan, Carter, and Tyler. He was predeceased by his son Jeremy in 2018. Arrangements are private by Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Rt.10 W, Randolph NJ (www.tuttlefh.com). In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to The Parent Project http://join.parentprojectmd.org/goto/paulbarrett
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019