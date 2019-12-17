Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul R. Barrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul R. Barrett Obituary
Paul R. Barrett

Dover - Paul R. Barrett of Dover, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2019. Paul was a lifelong resident of Dover. He retired in 2000 from Telcordia Technologies in Piscataway where he was employed as a Financial Executive for many years. Paul belonged to Grace United Methodist Church in Dover. He loved to travel internationally and especially loved to visit Paris. Paul also was an avid sports fan and his focus was always on his family. He is survived by Diane his wife of 46 years, his son Christopher and wife Suzanne of Rockaway, 5 grandchildren, Sydney, Owen, Dylan, Carter, and Tyler. He was predeceased by his son Jeremy in 2018. Arrangements are private by Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Rt.10 W, Randolph NJ (www.tuttlefh.com). In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to The Parent Project http://join.parentprojectmd.org/goto/paulbarrett
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -