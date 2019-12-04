|
|
Paul Remick
Parsippany - Paul J. Remick, 84, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center.
He was born in Passaic, grew up in Clifton, and lived in Rockaway before moving to Parsippany over 30 years ago.
Paul served in the United States Marines from 8/25/1953 until being honorably discharged on 8/24/1956.
He founded and owned Mickron Industries in 1973 in Denville until retiring.
Paul was a member of the American Legion 249 in Lake Hiawatha, the Parsippany Elks Lodge 2078, and the Lake Hiawatha Senior Club.
He was predeceased by his son, Paul Jr. in 1975.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa 'Terry' R. (nee-Batwinas); his sons: Mark and his companion Sandra Wagner, Joseph and his companion Shannon Consales, and Walter and his companion Jennifer Dupoux; his daughter, Denise Remick and her companion Christopher Schreiber; his step son, Eugene Bartell and his wife Jennifer; his step daughters: Elizabeth Brady, and Karen Wiesner and her husband Chris; and his 11 grandchildren: Joseph Jr., Jennifer, Erica, Crystal, Caesar, Alison, Monique, Nicholas, Alexandra, Tanner, and Lucien.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, 973-887-3235. Interment: Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the American Legion Post 249, 91 N. Beverwyck Rd., Lk. Hiawatha, NJ 07034 or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078, 230 Parsippany Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019