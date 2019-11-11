|
Paul Richard Murphy
Basking Ridge - Paul Richard Murphy of Basking Ridge, NJ died on November 7, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born on November 29, 1948 in Newton, MA to Rose and Leonard Murphy. He is survived by his loving wife Dana, sons Ben (Meghan) and David (Kate), and seven grandchildren. Paul enlisted in the United States Army at 18 and served in Vietnam as an intelligence analyst stationed in Nha Trang. After his tour, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he studied political science and, afterwards, attended New York University Law School. Paul practiced law in New Jersey for forty years, beginning as a clerk for Judge Lora of the New Jersey Appellate Division before joining private practice. Paul was a founding partner in the firm Manger, Kalison, McBride and Murphy, where he spent the majority of his career. In 2008, he became General Counsel for the Jersey City Medical Center. Paul served as president of the Morris County Bar Association and was an adjunct professor at Seton Hall University Law School. He loved going to concerts and plays with his wife, golfing with his sons, reading to his grandchildren, watching the Red Sox, and—most of all—spending time with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (pcf.org). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Morristown, NJ Friday at 10:00AM. Arrangements are made by the Doyle Funeral Home, Morristown.
