Paul Robert Brunisholz
Born, January 29, 1938, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 13, 2019.
Born in Morristown to parents Paul and Irene (nee Johnston) Brunisholz. Bob spent the majority of his life in Mendham and Long Valley.
He served in the US Army and the National Guard Reserve. Bob worked as a police officer for Mendham Borough, PD with 17 years of his tenure in the Detective bureau. After he retired from the PD he started a new career as an outdoor writer for the Observer Tribune in Morris County, the Trentonian Newspaper in Mercer County and Reading Eagle in PA. He was also published in national magazines.
Bob was a member of the Outdoor Writers Association, Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers and The Metropolitan Outdoor Press Association and won numerous awards for his writing.
An avid fly fisherman whose favorite spot to fish for trout was at the Ken Lockwood Gorge in Califon. You could also have run into Bob at a bait shop preparing for his day of surf fishing on Island Beach State Park.
However later in life his new hobby was trapshooting. Twice a week he would be in Chester or Slate Belt gun clubs improving his ATA average and pursuing his dream of a hundred straight.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda L. Brunisholz, his two sons Scott and Corey Brunisholz and four grandchildren. His sister Lois Martin and a niece Kristine Simmons and her family.
There will be a Memorial mass at St. Lukes Church, 265 West Mill Rd, Long Valley on December 6, 2019 at 11AM.
The family is requesting in Lieu of flowers donations to , Heritage Foundation or Hillsdale College.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019