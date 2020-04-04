|
Paul Thuring
Roxbury Twp. - Paul Thuring, having just turned 74, during an illness at St. Clare's Hospital/Dover General, quietly left us to go home to Jesus on Friday, April 3rd, 2020.
He was born and raised in Jersey City In 1946, before moving to Rutherford and then Mine Hill. For 10 years, since his parents' and brother Ron's passing, he has lived in a group home in the Cherry Hill area. A recent resident of Succasunna, Paulie is predeceased by his parents, Paul in 1987 and Elizabeth in 2009 and brothers Ronald in 2010 and John in 2017.
He is survived by his brother Gerard of Wharton and his sisters Lucy Temme and Mary Ho of Blairstown; his nephews: Patrick, Eddie, and Hoa; his nieces: Lisa, Sara, Mary and Teresa Mary.
Although living with life-long disabilities, he loved life and especially enjoyed going to Yankee Stadium with his brother Ron to see All-Time Yankee Greats, or passing a local park you might catch a fly ball during his batting practice outings. You would also see him with his Dad greeting friends at church or shopping excursions when he lived in Rutherford. If you wanted a warm handshake or a friendly smile, Paulie was ready, willing and able. He didn't miss a holiday but reveled in it like a youngster - forever young!
Paul received the Last Rites before being escorted to his final home. He is having a private viewing; interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020