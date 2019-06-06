|
Paula Ruth Caccavale
Morristown - Paula Ruth Caccavale, age 66, passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Care One of Madison Ave., Morristown, NJ, after a long illness. She died peacefully in her sleep.
She was born to Thomas Caccavale and Edna Naylor (Miller). She was preceded in death by her Aunt Josie (Russo), who helped her father raise her (along with her grandparents Joe and Ruth Caccavale).
Paula graduated from Madison High School in 1971. She enjoyed singing in the high school musicals and chorus. She was a big fan of the Yankees and The Beatles. In her younger days, she worked at the Dutton Center in Cedar Knolls plus volunteered at Morristown Medical Center.
She always kept an enduring love & affection for her old neighborhood friends and parents on Canterbury Rd., along with her "favorite" cousins, nieces and nephew.
She leaves a sister: Jo-Anne Diliberto (Caccavale) of Whiting, NJ and a half-brother: John Naylor of Long Valley.
Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054, 973-887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on June 6, 2019