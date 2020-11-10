Pauline A. Milone
Pauline A. Milone passed away Monday November 9, 2020 at Regency Grande Care Center, Dover.
She was 99.
Pauline was born and lived in Netcong prior to living in Ledgewood for over 60 years.
Prior to her retirement, she was a sewing machine operator with Dover Handbag.
Pauline was a parishioner of St. Michael's RC Church in Netcong, the Roxbury Seniors and the Legion of Mary. Her biggest joy was her family and baking for the holidays with them.
She is predeceased by her parents Rita and Andrew DiBernard, her brothers Carmine, Donald, Anthony and William and her sister Gee Gee Madden.
Beloved wife of the late Carmine D. Milone. Devoted mother of Theresa M. Burt (Gerald) and Rita A. Juliano (Joseph). Cherished grandmother of Eric and Michael Burt and Jessica Butler. Loving great grandmother of Brendan, Reagan and Henry Burt and Tristan Butler. Dear sister of Louis DiBernard, Margaret Kern and Loretta Pruden and sister-in-law Frances Ross.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pauline's Life Celebration on Thursday November 12 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday November 13 at 10:00AM at the Stanhope Union Cemetery, Mt. Olive Township.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's RC Church, Netcong.
For further information please visit www.leberlakeside.com
.