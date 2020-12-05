Pauline C. Kortvelyesy
Rockaway Township - Pauline C. Kortvelyesy passed away peacefully on Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Rockaway Township. She had shared 76 years of unconditional love, infectious laughter, and amazing memories with family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Dec. 9th at 10 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 15 Myers Avenue, Denville. Burial will follow at Denville Cemetery, Denville. Public Walkthrough Visitation will be held on Tues., Dec. 8th from 3 - 7 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org
