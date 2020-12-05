1/
Pauline C. Kortvelyesy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline C. Kortvelyesy

Rockaway Township - Pauline C. Kortvelyesy passed away peacefully on Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Rockaway Township. She had shared 76 years of unconditional love, infectious laughter, and amazing memories with family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Dec. 9th at 10 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 15 Myers Avenue, Denville. Burial will follow at Denville Cemetery, Denville. Public Walkthrough Visitation will be held on Tues., Dec. 8th from 3 - 7 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for her complete obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved