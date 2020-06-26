Pauline (nee-Griebel) passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 83.She was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Mary Livingston and Joseph Griebel. She lived in Maryland, Massachusetts, Florida and Texas before making New Jersey her home.She began working as a switchboard operator at the telephone company. After marriage, she was a stay-at-home Mom and meticulous homemaker. She later worked at the Beef and Bottle Restaurant in Livingston, L.P. Thiebault Company in Parsippany and the Better Business Bureau.Her lifelong passion was singing and dancing and it brought her immeasurable joy. She had a beautiful voice and sang for family, friends and audiences at many dances and parties. Many lucky people have had the privilege of hearing her sing "Pretty Woman" by her favorite artist of all time, Roy Orbison.She loved beautiful clothing, the planet Saturn and anything and everything Egyptian. All who knew her will remember that she was always impeccably dressed.She was a member of the Lake Hiawatha Seniors Club, where she enjoyed playing bingo and pool, attending parties, dances and going on trips. She made wonderful friends and memories along the way and lived a full and exciting life.She is pre-deceased by her husband of 41 years, Joseph W. Pieczynski and her beloved sisters, Rita Sites and Anna Castro.She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Patricia Gilliland; her son-in-law, Arthur Gilliland who held a very special place in her heart; her granddaughter, Sandra Hoover and her husband, Dennis and her 4 cherished great-grandchildren: Summer, Autumn, D.A. and Dylan. She is also survived by her son Joseph, his wife, Colette and their children: Jacqueline, Joseph and Victoria; her brother, Richard Griebel; her sister, Connie Wildberger and numerous other relatives and friends.The sun is going to shine a little brighter now that Heaven has gained her beautiful soul. She wanted everyone to just remember her smiling and singing. Friends are kindly asked to celebrate her life in their own personal way and to live in the comfort of knowing that you were all very dear to her.Arrangements are private under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany NJ. (973) 887-3235 or visit