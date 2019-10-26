|
|
Pearl Elizabeth Beatrice Heiland Pratt
Frederick, MD - Pearl was born April 25th, 1918 to the late Martin J. Heiland and Elsie Susan Miederich Heiland in Brooklyn, New York and was raised in Valley Stream, Long Island along with her sister Emily Heiland Vaughan. She was the loving wife of the late Robert S. Pratt. They moved to Madison, New Jersey in 1951, where they resided for the majority of their lives together and became members of the Saint John's Lutheran Church in July of that year.
Pearl was employed by the Morristown School District as an Administrative Assistant for 19 years, whereupon her retirement she joined the Madison YMCA and became a longtime volunteer as a senior fitness water aerobics instructor for 31 years.
She married Robert S. Pratt on May 18th, 1940 in Valley Stream, New York and had one daughter with him; Corlyss S. Pratt, born November 8th, 1943. She was preceded in death by both.
Pearl is survived by her two Grandsons; Lance Allan Kirkpatrick and Robert Scott Kirkpatrick, 6 Great Grandchildren; David Hoffman, Jacob Bolton, Aidan Kirkpatrick, Kayleigh Kirkpatrick, Caitlin Kirkpatrick and Rachel Kirkpatrick, and 7 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Pearl's memorial in NJ is on Saturday, November 2, 2019, @ 11 am. Saint Johns Lutheran Church 587 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901, United States
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019