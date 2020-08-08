Pearl Temesy
Pearl Temesy passed peacefully on August 7, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Denville at 10 am on August 14, 2020. Inurnment with her late husband Laszlo to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, East Hanover. Pearl was born Piroska Szasz on May 25, 1924 in Okany, Hungary and immigrated to the US years ago. She worked for Allied Chemical for many years and she and her husband resided in Morris Plains, NJ. She has been a resident of Sunrise, Randolph since 2013. To leave a condolence, please go to www.normandean.com