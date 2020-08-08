1/
Pearl Temesy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl Temesy

Pearl Temesy passed peacefully on August 7, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Denville at 10 am on August 14, 2020. Inurnment with her late husband Laszlo to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, East Hanover. Pearl was born Piroska Szasz on May 25, 1924 in Okany, Hungary and immigrated to the US years ago. She worked for Allied Chemical for many years and she and her husband resided in Morris Plains, NJ. She has been a resident of Sunrise, Randolph since 2013. To leave a condolence, please go to www.normandean.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved