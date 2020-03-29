Services
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
(908) 879-3090
Pell T. Collins Iii Obituary
Pell T. Collins III

Long Valley - Pell T. Collins III of Long Valley passed away March 28, 2020 at Little Brook Care Center in Califon.

He was 90.

Born in Caldwell, he lived in Livingston and Mendham before moving to Long Valley in 1966.

A Korean War Army Veteran, Pell was a builder of custom homes in the area.

He enjoyed fly fishing and family times and entertaining friends at his "River House" on the Delaware in Pennsylvania. He raised and raced Standardbred horses and crafted furniture for his family. He was into all sports and always grew a bountiful vegetable garden.

Pell is predeceased by a daughter Nancy Turney and a stepson Steven Quarno.

Survivors include his wife Alice (nee: Bramhall) Collins; Daughter: Wendy Ridgway (Doug) of Lansdale PA; 2 sons: Pell T. Collins IV (Kim) of Stillwater NJ and James Collins (Lorie) of Newport Beach CA; stepson: John Quarno of Independence NJ; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held in the Hanover Cemetery in Florham Park at a later date.

Memorial donations to Pell's memory may be made to ().

Arrangements by William J. Leber Funeral Home, Chester.

For further information please visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
