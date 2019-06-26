|
|
Peter C. Roumes
Parsippany - Peter C. Roumes passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Morris Plains. He was 86.
He was born in White Plains, NY. Peter grew up in Stamford, CT and lived in Dover before moving to Parsippany in 1964.
Peter was an electrical engineer for Picatinny Arsenal in Dover for over 42 years before retiring in 1998.
He served his country proudly with the United States Army before being honorably discharged in 1958.
Peter is predeceased by his late daughter: Vicki who passed away on 4/26/1976.
Survivors include his loving wife: Joanna (nee-Petrone); his sons: Charles P.; Carmine P. and his wife Antje; and John P. and his wife Kimberly; his daughter: Xinia Bratsos and her husband James; and his seven grandchildren: Ryan, Craig, Michael, Tara, Veronica, Victoria, and Olivia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian burial 10:00 am on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Ss Nicholas, Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 80 Laurel Ave, Roseland. Interment: Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to Ss Nicholas, Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 80 Laurel Ave, Roseland, NJ (973) 251-2920
Published in Daily Record on June 26, 2019