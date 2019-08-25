Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Sesnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Enrico Sesnick


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Enrico Sesnick Obituary
Peter Enrico Sesnick

Pine Brook - Peter Enrico Sesnick,79, of Pine Brook, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ and has lived in Pine Brook most of his life. He worked at IMS Data Collection in Clifton, NJ for over 30 years and retired in 1996. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Morris Aero Club. Beloved husband of Judith Sesnick (nee Freibott). Devoted father of Colette Moran of Dover, NJ, Scott Sesnick of Pine Brook, Danielle Berghorn of Stanhope, NJ and Erica Allessandrini of Wharton, NJ. Loving grandfather of Briana, Samantha and Maxine Berghorn and Allyson, Kelly and Shawn Sesnick. Cherished great grandfather of Karlee. A Memorial Service will be held at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ at a later date. www.Kerimemorial.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now