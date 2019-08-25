|
Peter Enrico Sesnick
Pine Brook - Peter Enrico Sesnick,79, of Pine Brook, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ and has lived in Pine Brook most of his life. He worked at IMS Data Collection in Clifton, NJ for over 30 years and retired in 1996. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Morris Aero Club. Beloved husband of Judith Sesnick (nee Freibott). Devoted father of Colette Moran of Dover, NJ, Scott Sesnick of Pine Brook, Danielle Berghorn of Stanhope, NJ and Erica Allessandrini of Wharton, NJ. Loving grandfather of Briana, Samantha and Maxine Berghorn and Allyson, Kelly and Shawn Sesnick. Cherished great grandfather of Karlee. A Memorial Service will be held at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ at a later date. www.Kerimemorial.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 25, 2019