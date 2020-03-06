|
|
Peter F. Muratore
Harding Township - BELOVED HUSBAND, CHERISHED FATHER, ADORED GRANDFATHER.
Peter F. Muratore, age 87, of Harding Township, NJ passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Fred G. Muratore and Rose Mary (Muscatello) Muratore.
Peter attended Brooklyn Preparatory High School and received a B.S. from Georgetown University. Following graduation, he served as an officer in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve during the Korean Conflict. He married his college sweetheart, Patricia in 1956. They celebrated 64 wonderful years of marriage in January.
During his early years, Peter worked in the family business as owners-operators of The St. George Men's & Women's Shops in Brooklyn, NY. From that, he launched a new career as a successful American securities executive, serving as Executive Vice President of E.F. Hutton & Company, Inc., and as Director of the firm's Executive Committee.
Peter had a long and successful career on Wall Street, including Senior Executive Vice President of Shearson Lehman Hutton, and President of Oppenheimer Capital, Quest for Value. He served on the board of directors of many companies, including New York Life, Endeavor Investment Corporation, and Trans America Corporation.
Peter was a New York district Securities Industry Association guest lecturer at the Wharton Graduate School of Business; an official of the American Stock Exchange; a noteworthy Securities Executive; a member of the advisory board of the Finance Services Review; and a committee chairman of the Securities Industry Association. He also was a Founding Member and First Chairman of the Money Management Institute of New York.
Peter wholeheartedly volunteered in over a dozen civic and religious organizations. He served as Councillor and Knight of the Order of Malta; was a member of the Township of Harding Board of Adjustment; a member of the Township of Harding School Board; and board member of Homeless Solutions, Morristown, NJ. He was also a member of The Morristown Club.
Peter enjoyed winters skiing with his children and grandchildren at Pico, Vermont, and spending summers at the beach with family and friends in Loveladies, Long Beach Island, New Jersey. He was also a proud and enthusiastic fan of the Georgetown Men's Basketball team.
He was predeceased by his parents. Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Patricia, are his three married children and five grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown, New Jersey on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at The Church of Christ the King, New Vernon, New Jersey on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either BirthHaven, 4 Academy Street, Newton, NJ 07860 or the VNA of Northern New Jersey (VNANNJ) 175 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020