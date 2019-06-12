|
Peter F. Polizzano
Hackettstown - Peter F. Polizzano, 81, of Hackettstown, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation to celebrate Peter's life held from 6PM to 9PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. A memorial Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison,. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. For a complete obituary and further information, please visit www.madisonme morialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on June 12, 2019