Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Venice Memorial Gardens
Peter J. Fava


1964 - 2020
Peter J. Fava Obituary
Peter J. Fava

North Port, FL - Peter J. Fava, 55 formerly of Rockaway Borough and Hackettstown, NJ passed away peacefully in his North Port, FL home, on Sat., May 9th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born September 3rd, 1964 in Denville, NJ, Peter grew up in Rockaway Borough, NJ and was a 1982 graduate of Morris Hills high school. Pete worked as a supervisor for Rockaway Township Recycling Services until his retirement, He is survived by his wife of 33 years' Darlene (Phillips) Fava, his daughters Tammy Phillips and Katie Oyola, his son-in-law Alexander Oyola, his parents Salvatore and Alice Fava, his sister Kathleen Morin and her husband Robert, his brother David Fava and his wife Beryl, and 2 granddaughters. Services will remain private, provided by Farley Funeral Home, followed by internment at Venice Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WWW.PANCAN.ORG.
Published in Daily Record from May 15 to May 17, 2020
