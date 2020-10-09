1/
Peter J. Hennings
Peter J. Hennings

Columbus - Peter J. Hennings, 82, of Columbus, NJ, formerly of Hopatcong, NJ, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on October 6, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mt. Holly, NJ. Peter was born on April 8, 1938 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Kurt and Gertrud Hennings. He grew up with his younger sister, Gisela, during WW2 in Schwerin/Mecklenburg, Germany. After the war Peter and his family returned to Argentina where he met his future wife, Sigrid.

Peter was educated in Buenos Aires graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He immigrated to the United States in 1962 and in 1967, he and his young family settled in Hopatcong, NJ where they lived for 42 years, relocating to Columbus, NJ in 2009.

Prior to his retirement, he served as Engineering Project and Safety Manager of the GAF Corporation in Wayne, NJ. He took great pride in his work and cherished the friends he made during his time in business.

Peter will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Sigrid of 57 years, his children and their spouses: Tom and Niloo Hennings of Reading, Massachusetts and Claudia Harvey of Branchburg, New Jersey. He was blessed with six grandchildren: Zachary, Jacob, Noah, Sydney, Christian and William. He will also be fondly remembered by his numerous friends and colleagues.

A memorial service for his immediate family will be postponed until 2021. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory can give to their favorite charity or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of Perinchief Chapels, Mt. Holly. www.perinchief.com




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
