|
|
Peter J. Kelly
Denville - Peter J. Kelly, born March 26, 1940 in Newton, NJ passed away at home on March 23rd. He was 78 years old.
He grew up in Stanhope. He graduated from Villanova University in 1962. He served in the Marines from 1962 - 1965.
He raised his family in Mendham. He worked in the insurance and securities industries prior to starting Kelly Painting in 1990. He retired in 2017.
He was a former member of the Pastime Club in Mendham. He was youth sports coach in Mendham including the Mendham Patriots.
He was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Yankees and the Villanova Wildcats
He is survived by his partner, Maureen Moroch. He is survived by his ex-wife Jan Kelly of Mendham, his children Kim Trupp and her husband Scott of Long Valley, Peter Kelly Jr. of Vienna, VA, Susan Smith and her husband Greg of Randolph, and Tony Kelly of Denville; his sisters Pat Togno of Mt. Arlington and Janice Kelly of Cape May and his brother Chris Kelly of North Carolina. He is survived by five grandchildren Matt and Ryan Kelly, Lauren and Kendall Smith, and Sarah Trupp.
He is pre-deceased by his parents, Philip and Janice Kelly, his brothers Chubby, Flip and Melvin Kelly. The service will be at St. Mary's in Denville on April 4th.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 31, 2019