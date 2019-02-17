|
|
Peter J. Sena, Jr.
Florham Park - Peter J. Sena, Jr., a longtime Florham Park resident, died peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. He was 94.
Peter was born in Madison on December 16, 1924 to the late Pietro and Maria Carmella Sena. He was raised in Madison and a graduate of Madison High School, where he was an outstanding second baseman. Following graduation, he received a letter inviting him to a tryout for the Newark Bears, the Yankee's top-level farm team. The next day his draft notice arrived. Like so many other young men from Madison, he left for basic training from the steps of the Hartley Dodge Memorial building in 1943.
Sergeant Sena was a member of the 7th Armored Division. He participated in the Normandy Invasion and fought in his division's major battles across France, in the Battle of the Bulge, and into Germany. Wounded in Battle, Peter was awarded the Bronze Star for gallantry. He also earned the Combat Infantry Badge, the expert rifleman badge, three battle stars and the Good Conduct Medal.
Following discharge, Peter and his brother, Nick, operated a stationery store in Morristown for twelve years. Peter founded a landscaping company that had a long and successful history in and around the greater Madison area.
Peter married his wife, the late Antoinette J. Sena (nee Zara), and the couple settled in Florham Park where they raised their beautiful family. Peter was a faith-filled man and a longtime parishioner of Holy Family Church in Florham Park. He was an avid golfer and bowler. Peter enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and vacations to Italy with his family.
Peter was predeceased by his beloved wife of 72 years, Antoinette J. Sena (nee Zara) in November of 2018; and several brothers & sisters. He is survived by his three loving daughters, Carmella Conca (Frank), Louise Gentile (Joseph) & Frances Sena-McMahon (Neil); his sister, Connie Galasso; his grandchildren, Stephen Conca (Tina), Melissa LaMonica (Anthony), Allison Matejczyk (Mike), Heather Gonroski (Jeff) & Lauren Gentile; his dear step-grandchildren, Colleen Stilwill (Ben), Corey McMahon & Kyle McMahon; his great-grandchildren, Roman Conca, Mia Conca, Gemma Conca, Julia Matejczyk, Luke Matejczyk, Ava LaMonica, Sophie LaMonica & Madisyn Gonroski; many nieces, nephews & dear friends.
Funeral services will begin at 10:00AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2018 at the Madison Memorial Home, Madison, followed by a 11:00AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at Holy Family RC Church, Florham Park. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Peter's life on Monday from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that charitable contributions be made in Peter's memory to the Somerset Hills VNA, 200 Mt Airy Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07869 or , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
For further information or for condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 17, 2019