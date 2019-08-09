Services
Peapack - Peter Jahrling passed away at home on August 6, 2019. He was 69 years old. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd, Mendham NJ 07945. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 10, at 11 AM at the Bailey Funeral Home in Mendham, followed by an interment at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, 95 Mt Airy Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920. Please see www.baileyfuneral.com for a full obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 9, 2019
