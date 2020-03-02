|
Peter L. Costanzo
Netcong - Peter L. Costanzo of Netcong passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.
He was 74.
Born in Netcong, he was a lifelong resident.
Prior to his retirement, Peter was a Tool and Dye Maker with Howmet in Dover.
A parishioner of St. Michael's Church in Netcong, he was also a volunteer fireman for the Hilltop Fire Company #2 in Netcong and a member of the St. Cesario Society. Peter was quite gifted with his hands. From cars to additions on buildings at work or home, "MacGyver" could fix anything.
Beloved husband of the late Lois (nee: Monchinski) Costanzo. Devoted father of Peter L. Costanzo, Jr. (wife Jaime) and Joseph Costanzo. Loving Pop-Pop of Sophia, Peter, Jack, Joey and Luke. Dear brother of the late Nicholas Costanzo.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Peter's Life Celebration on Friday March 6 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday March 7 at 9:30AM at St. Michael's RC Church in Netcong.
Peter will be laid to rest with his late wife Lois following mass in the Stanhope Union Cemetery, Mt. Olive Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.
For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020