Peter Pinkman
Morris Township - Peter Scott Pinkman, departed on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital after a long illness. He was the son of Carter E. Pinkman Sr. and the late Margaret Shaw Pinkman. Peter graduated from Morristown High School and attended Lincoln Technological Institute. He then began to work for the family business, Pinkman's Waxing and Window Cleaning Service, and later became a partner. Peter had an infectious personality. He loved people and was always concerned about how they and their family were doing. Anyone who met Pete was drawn in by his outgoing personality. Survivors include siblings: Carter Pinkman Jr. of Morristown, Sheila "Penny" Pinkman of Cedar Knolls, Charles H. "Chucky" Pinkman, nephew Yasir Pinkman and niece Sophia Pinkman of Lawrenceville, GA and Patricia G. "Trisha" Pinkman of Charlotte, NC. Aunt Patty Pinkman of Morristown, many cousins, friends and a longtime companion Carolyn Russo of Morristown. Visitation will held on 6/18 from 6-9pm. A funeral will be held on 6/19 at 11am. All services will be held at Rowe Funeral Home 71 Washington St Morristown, NJ. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on June 16, 2019