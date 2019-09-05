|
Peter Stryker Hill
Mt. Arlington - Peter (Pete) Stryker Hill
(November 3, 1929 - July 31, 2019)
"Pete" Hill passed away peacefully at Morristown Medical Center on July 31, 2019 at the age of 89 after a short illness.
Born and raised in Wharton, Pete was the son of the late Charles Hill and Alice Stryker-Williams and stepfather Arthur Williams. He married his childhood sweetheart, the late Jean Leach-Hill, and together they resided in Wharton for the remainder of their entire lives.
Pete served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a Graduate of Panzer State University with a B.S. in Physical Education. He spent most of his career in the field of Human Resources at RCA, Howmet-Austenal, Morristown Memorial Hospital and Picatinny Arsenal including serving as The Assistant Commissioner of Labor and Industry for the state of New Jersey during the 1970's.
Pete was an avid sportsman and a 60+ year member of the Picatinny Arsenal Golf Club. He was a skilled and competitive golfer, as golf was his life-long passion. Pete was a dedicated member of the Wharton United Presbyterian Church and the Wharton United Community Church at St. Johns. He also served on the Morris Hills Regional District School Board of Education, representing the Borough of Wharton for over 20 years.
Peter is survived by his three children and their spouses: Nancy (Hill) Wallace of New London, PA; Terrance (Terry) Hill of Mt. Arlington, NJ; and Laurie (Hill) O'Brien of Midlothian, VA.
Also survived by five grandchildren: Paul Wallace, Brett Wallace, Kaysie (O'Brien) Hall, Sean O'Brien, Kellie O'Brien and two Great Grandchildren Brayden and Leah Hall; Cousin Michael Lyons; Sister, Jane (Williams) Eick and Family.
Visitation will be held 1-3pm & 5-7pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home. Donations in memory of Pete may be made to the Wharton United Community Church at St. Johns - 20 Church St., Wharton, NJ 07885 or the . Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 5, 2019