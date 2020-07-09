Phil Russo
Madison - Phil Russo, 89, passed away on July 7 at his home in Madison, New Jersey. A lifelong resident of Madison, this self-employed business owner of Quality Maintenance, was the husband of Freda (nee Andriola) for 66 years. He was the devoted father of Constance, and son-in-law Mike Smoker, Rocco, and daughter-in-law Maureen Lewis, and Rosalinda Mulcahy. He was the cherished grandfather of Andrew Smoker and his wife, Emily (nee Smith), Philip (PJ) and Matthew (Matty) Mulcahy, and grand-dog Pepper. He was the beloved great-grandfather of Audrey and Claire Smoker.
PopPop was a regular at his grandsons' games, no matter the location, and the voice of calm for his family, no matter the storm. His constant warmth was a source of strength and comfort to all of those who loved him.
Family and friends are welcome to gather (adhering to indoor gathering restrictions) at Burroughs, Kohr, and Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main St., Madison on Sunday, July 12 from 2pm-4pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent's Martyr Church, Madison on Monday, July 13 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation www.crohnscolitisfoundaton.org
) or the Susan G. Komen Breast Foundation (www.5.komen.org
).