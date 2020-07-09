1/
Phil Russo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phil Russo

Madison - Phil Russo, 89, passed away on July 7 at his home in Madison, New Jersey. A lifelong resident of Madison, this self-employed business owner of Quality Maintenance, was the husband of Freda (nee Andriola) for 66 years. He was the devoted father of Constance, and son-in-law Mike Smoker, Rocco, and daughter-in-law Maureen Lewis, and Rosalinda Mulcahy. He was the cherished grandfather of Andrew Smoker and his wife, Emily (nee Smith), Philip (PJ) and Matthew (Matty) Mulcahy, and grand-dog Pepper. He was the beloved great-grandfather of Audrey and Claire Smoker.

PopPop was a regular at his grandsons' games, no matter the location, and the voice of calm for his family, no matter the storm. His constant warmth was a source of strength and comfort to all of those who loved him.

Family and friends are welcome to gather (adhering to indoor gathering restrictions) at Burroughs, Kohr, and Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main St., Madison on Sunday, July 12 from 2pm-4pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent's Martyr Church, Madison on Monday, July 13 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation www.crohnscolitisfoundaton.org) or the Susan G. Komen Breast Foundation (www.5.komen.org).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Vincent's Martyr Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home
106 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved